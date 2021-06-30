COVID-19 update: 30,010 more shots, 259 new cases, 6 more deaths

So far, 6,164,779 people -- 48.4% of Illinois' population -- have been fully vaccinated. Courtesy of VNA Health Care

New cases of COVID-19 reached 259 Wednesday with six more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Tuesday, 30,010 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 43,706.

The federal government has delivered 14,227,695 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 12,594,182 shots have been administered.

Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 439 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is .7%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,391,739 and 23,227 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 41,181 virus tests in the last 24 hours.