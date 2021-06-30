Carpentersville classic car show

The community is invited to the Happy Birthday America Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville.

It will feature best of show and police and fire chief awards and more.

The Tri-City Evergreen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2298 is offering food, drinks and a beer garden. All proceeds benefit Post 2298.

There is $20 fee per car to participate; cars must be 25 years or older. Admission is free for spectators.

For details, call (847) 800-5124.