Bartlett police to assist July 3 parade traffic

Bartlett Police will provide traffic control assistance for the Bartlett Lions Club Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3.

No vehicles will be allowed to access the parade route -- that includes park district patrons who are trying to access or leave the Bartlett Aquatic Center or Bartlett Community Center. All traffic will be detoured around the designated parade route during the event.

The parade is scheduled to start in the area of North Avenue and South Oak Avenue. The parade will travel south on South Oak Avenue, South Main Street, and South Bartlett Road, west on Stearns Road and finish at the Apple Orchard Golf Course at the intersection of Stearns Road and Sycamore Drive. It is scheduled to last approximately two hours.