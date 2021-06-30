Authorities seek Aurora man who skipped sentencing on South Elgin DUI crash

An Aurora man has been sentenced to six years in prison for causing a drunken-driving crash that left one person paralyzed.

But authorities are looking for Jesus Diaz-Garcia because he didn't show up for his sentencing hearing last week.

Diaz-Garcia, 32, of the 1000 block of Peterson Avenue, was convicted on May 20 of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol in the April 2017 crash.

Prosecutors asked that Diaz-Garcia be taken into custody immediately after his conviction. But Kane County Judge David Kliment denied the request, according to a spokesman for the Kane County state's attorney's office.

The crash happened on April 22, 2017, in South Elgin. Diaz-Garcia was traveling north on Route 31 near McLean Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. when his vehicle crossed the centerline and hit another car head-on.

The driver of the other car suffered permanent paralysis, according to the state's attorney's office.

Diaz-Garcia was free on bond at the time of his trial. He didn't appear at the sentencing hearing last Friday.

A warrant has been issued a warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information about where he is should call 911.