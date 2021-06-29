St. Charles club faces hearing on liquor license after shooting

A 23-year-old Aurora man was fatally shot early Sunday morning outside of the Trilogy nightclub in St. Charles. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

A St. Charles nightclub could lose its liquor license in the aftermath of a deadly shooting that happened right outside its door.

One man was killed and three other people were wounded shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in front of Trilogy Lounge, which is in a strip mall at 2051 Lincoln Highway.

Khalief McAllister, 23, of Aurora, was fatally shot and a 42-year-old man was wounded as both men were leaving the club, police said. A 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman also were injured in the gunfire.

On Monday, police announced the arrest of a 22-year-old Aurora man in connection with the shooting. Michael D. Carwell, of the 1900 block of Bayview, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, authorities announced Monday. He is being held at the Kane County jail on $3 million bail.

Police Chief James Keegan said Tuesday that investigators are still interviewing people and reviewing video from business surveillance cameras and other sources to piece together what happened.

"It remains to be seen as to why, or what prompted this," Keegan said. He said it appears the incident started in the shopping center's parking lot "and came to a head" right outside the business.

In response to the shooting, St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek signed an emergency order prohibiting the club from selling alcohol until further notice.

Vitek, who is also the liquor commissioner, issued a notice of violation to the club. Now the Liquor Control Commission will have an 8 a.m. Wednesday hearing into allegations the club broke several city liquor laws.

The citation Keegan filed accuses the club of allowing a patron to leave with an alcoholic beverage; dispensing alcohol and allowing patrons to stay inside the club when it was required to be closed; advertising "complimentary" or free alcoholic drinks; and failing to operate in a way that would prevent patrons from causing death and great bodily harm.

The four-member commission advises the mayor. It consists of two aldermen and two residents, but one of the aldermanic seats is vacant.

Vitek could fine the club, suspend its liquor license, or revoke the license.

A club owner declined to comment Tuesday, and the club's attorney could not be reached for comment.

Keegan said police have received two complaints since Trilogy opened in late April. One was an anonymous complaint, and the other came from people at a nearby hotel.

Meanwhile, the condition of the 27-year-old man has stabilized. He initially was listed in critical condition at Advocate Good Samaritan in Downers Grove.

Officials said the 42-year-old man has been discharged from Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva. The 28-year-old woman was treated and released Sunday at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora.