Rosemont man badly injured after fireworks explode in his hands

A 19-year-old Rosemont man was badly injured Monday night after blowing off fireworks north of the Allstate Arena, authorities said Tuesday.

The man was part of a group of people lighting fireworks about 9:20 p.m. in a parking lot near the Barry Street Recreation Center, said Sgt. Joe Balogh of the Rosemont Public Safety Department.

Officers were told by witnesses that the man lit a firework that immediately blew up in his hands. Both hands were badly injured, though the exact extent of injuries is unknown, Balogh said.

No one else was reported injured.

No charges or citations are being issued at this time, Balogh said.

Rosemont officials used the incident to highlight the dangers of fireworks and encouraged the public to leave the displays to the professionals.

"This incident is a tragic reminder of how dangerous fireworks can be," Balogh said. "As always, we urge residents to be safe during the 4th of July weekend. Fireworks are not only illegal but are dangerous if handled improperly."

A number of professional fireworks shows are planned over the long holiday weekend in Rosemont, including those after the Thursday and Friday night Parkway Bank Park concerts, and after the Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night Chicago Dogs baseball games at Impact Field.