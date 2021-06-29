No fireworks or parade, but still plenty on tap for Palatine Hometown Fest

Hometown Fest in Palatine will have no fireworks or parade this year but lots of other things: a carnival, food and beverage vendors, an arts, crafts and business expo, live music and Family Day. Pictured here at the 2018 festival are friends Kaitlyn Rodi and Haley Blane on the Sky Rider ride. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2018

The organizers of Hometown Fest in Palatine have a message for the community: they, too, are sorry there will be no fireworks or parade, but the good news is there will be live music and Family Day, plus a new vaccine clinic.

That's in addition to the already planned carnival, food and beverage vendors, and arts, crafts and business expo.

The festival, always with free admission, takes place Thursday through Monday at Community Park in Palatine. The expo is Saturday and Sunday, with Family Day on Monday.

Hometown Fest is organized by the Palatine Jaycees, an all-volunteer group whose members said they did their best to plan a safe and successful event in the midst of uncertainty due the COVID-19 pandemic.

There has been some confusion among residents about what the festival -- canceled last year -- will offer this year, said Jaycees member Lindsay Schubel. That partially stemmed from the Jaycees initially announcing they would hold the fireworks and parade, then deciding against it in April, Schubel said.

"We were planning on making it the largest (fireworks show) yet, but canceled the show once the uptick in cases happened in March and progressing to Phase 5 by the fest was uncertain," she said, pointing to strict crowd limits under both Phase 4 and the Bridge Phase of the state's reopening plan.

Illinois has been in Phase 5, or a full reopening, since June 11. That gave the organizers just enough time to put together a lineup of 11 live bands -- all new to the festival -- and Family Day for the younger ones, Schubel said.

However, there wasn't enough time to set up fireworks, which requires permits, contracts, background checks and more, Schubel said.

People feel let down by the absence of fireworks, which the Jaycees empathize with, she said.

"The Jaycees are the most disappointed that there will not be a fireworks display this year, since it is the pinnacle reward for the nearly yearlong festival planning," Schubel said.

She also pointed out many other suburban festivals are organized by their respective municipalities, which speeds up permitting and overall organizing. The all-volunteer Jaycees "have been working on all this in addition to our full-time jobs, parenting our children, and doing other aspects for the volunteer organization," she said.

Hometown Fest kicks off at 3 p.m. Thursday and runs through 5 p.m. Monday.

Vaccine clinics with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot will be offered to adults 18 and older by the Illinois Department of Public Health from 3 to 5 p.m. July 4 and 5. "This is a convenient location for vaccination since many universities are requiring students to be vaccinated to return to in-person learning," Schubel said.

Family Day is noon to 4 p.m. Monday, with knocker ball, bouncy houses, games, soccer darts, balloon artist, water balloon toss and egg races.

Safety continues to be a concern, so volunteers will be in charge of refilling hand sanitizer and wiping down surface, especially in the dining area, Schubel said.

For information, visit palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest or facebook.com/HometownFest.