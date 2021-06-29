Naperville hosting celebration for retiring police chief

Naperville is hosting a retirement celebration Wednesday afternoon in honor of Police Chief Robert Marshall, whose last day is Friday.

Community members are invited to attend the 3 p.m. event on the lower level of the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St. Speeches and presentations will be made.

Marshall announced his retirement earlier this month after a 44-year career with the city, 37 of which were spent with the police department. He joined as an officer in 1977 and was named Naperville's top cop in 2012. He also previously served as assistant city manager and, for about 13 months, manager pro tem.