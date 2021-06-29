 

More rain expected throughout day, occasional thunderstorms

Daily Herald report
Updated 6/29/2021 8:11 AM

Heavy rain is expected to continue throughout much of the day today, sometimes bringing lightning and thunder with it, according to the most recent forecasts out of the National Weather Service's Chicago office.

High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s for most of the suburbs, with the threat of flash flooding still a possibility and a warning in effect until 7 p.m., meteorologists reported.

 

Officials warn against driving through flooded roads and caution that high winds with some of the thunderstorms could result in downed tree limbs.

The rains are expected to remain through Thursday afternoon before a cold front moves through Thursday night, dropping temperatures and making for a "dry holiday weekend," forecasters said.

U.S. Geological Survey rain gauges throughout the Chicago area show some suburban locations have received as much as 8-plus inches of rain over the past seven days.

Lisle and Bloomingdale have received almost five inches, while Elk Grove Village, Rolling Meadows and Oak Brook all report more than four inches of rain over the past week.

