Man killed in one-car crash

A man died after crashing his car into a tree early yesterday morning in Virgil Township.

Mark Hibbing, a 52-year-old Sycamore resident, was in his red Dodge Nitro traveling east on Illinois Route 64 around 5:15 a.m. when he swerved into the westbound lanes of traffic near Meredith Road and struck a tree head-on near the Great Western Trail bike path, according to a news release from the Kane County sheriff's office.

Hibbings was seriously injured and transported to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, where he later died.

The preliminary investigation shows Hibbings was wearing his seat belt and the car's air bags deployed after the crash. Alcohol doesn't appear to have contributed to the crash, according to the news release.

The Kane County sheriff's office deputies and detectives are still investigating the incident and an autopsy will be conducted by the DeKalb County coroner's office, the news release said.