Jane Barbosa remembered as 'big part of Elgin'

Jane Barbosa of Elgin died June 25 at age 75. She was an influential and well-known member of the Mexican and Latino community in Elgin. COURTESY OF GIL FELICIANO

Jane Barbosa, an influential and well-known member of the Mexican and Latino community in Elgin, died June 25 at Advocate Sherman Hospital. She was 75.

Born in Cerritos, San Luis Potosi, Barbosa and her family migrated from Mexico when she was a child. The family initially worked the migrant farming circuit. She and her brother, Manuel, who later became a pioneering federal court judge, picked cotton in Texas and sugar beets in Nebraska before their 10th birthdays. The family settled in Elgin in 1957.

"She came from humble beginnings and always stayed very humble," said longtime friend Jaime Garcia, executive director of Centro de Informacion in Elgin.

Jane Barbosa worked at Chicago Rawhide and ReMax Horizon before spending almost 20 years at Elgin Community College as a recruiter and minority affairs coordinator. At ECC, she founded the Organization of Latin American Students and the annual Latino Heritage Breakfast.

"Jane was somebody who didn't go to college, but nothing could hold her back," said Elgin City Council member Rose Martinez. Martinez said her family has been close to the Barbosas since the 1960s.

"She'll be unforgettable to me," Martinez said. "It's hard to imagine life without her. She was part of our family and a big part of Elgin."

Barbosa was very involved with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elgin and myriad organizations, including the National Council of La Raza and served as past president of the board of the Illinois Migrant Council.

"You couldn't go anywhere with Jane without running in to someone that knew her," her sister Lilia Feliciano said. "Somebody always had to stop her to chit chat because she knew so many people and helped so many people."

Garcia said Barbosa has been a longtime ambassador for Centro de Informacion. She received its community service award in 2012.

"She's been a pillar of the community throughout the years," said Garcia, who added he's known Barbosa since about 1970. "The first two words that come to mind when I think of Jane are warm and caring," he said. "Especially for those in need."

Barbosa's sister Elisa Aviña said that trait was instilled in them by their parents.

"They taught us that you give back to your community, and I think everybody in our family has done that in their own way," she said. "Mom and dad were very proud of their Mexican heritage, yet very grateful to the U.S. for the opportunities that they were able to have here."

A visitation will be Wednesday at Laird Funeral Home from 4 to 9 p.m., with a rosary at 7:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Barbosa's son Raul said she was a big fan of Mexican culture, including norteño and Tejano music. A mariachi will perform outside the church after the funeral.