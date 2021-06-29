Get a COVID-19 shot before Thursday for a shot at $1 million

So far, 6,148,310 people have been fully vaccinated. John Starks | Staff Photographer, March 2021

Not only will getting a COVID-19 vaccination shot before Thursday improve your chances of not contracting the virus, it also gives you better the odds of winning $1 million.

On July 8, the state kicks off the first of nine "All In for the Win" lottery events for residents who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Up for grabs are $7 million in cash prizes for adults and $3 million in youth scholarships. All Illinoisans who have got one jab of vaccine will be automatically enrolled.

At the debut July 8, a $1 million prize and three $150,000 scholarships will be offered, but to qualify for that contest, people must have received a vaccine before Thursday.

"Getting vaccinated before July 1st gets you entry into every draw and the most chances to win a prize, including the first million-dollar top prize on July 8," Illinois Department of Public Health spokeswoman Melaney Arnold said. "We'll continue to check our records before each drawing. State organizers will continue to update eligible entrants."

On Mondays this summer from July 12 through Aug. 16, $100,000 prizes will be given out, and on Aug. 12, regional drawings will occur. The grand finale is Aug. 26.

The promotion is intended to encourage vaccination-hesitant residents to get a shot as concerns mount about the more infectious Delta strain of the COVID-19 virus.

New cases of COVID-19 reached 301 Tuesday, with four more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Monday, 23,095 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 43,381.

The federal government has delivered 14,227,695 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 12,564,172 shots have been administered, IDPH data shows.

So far, 6,148,310 people -- 48.2% of Illinois' population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 448 COVID-19 patients Monday night.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is 0.7%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,391,480 and 23,223 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs had processed 46,005 virus tests in the previous 24 hours.

• Daily Herald Staff Writer Jake Griffin contributed to this report.