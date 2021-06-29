DNA leads to arrest in 2018 E. Dundee burglary case

A man was arrested after authorities discovered his DNA matched evidence found at the scene of a burglary almost 3 years ago in East Dundee.

Hoffman Estates resident Dante D. Howse, 28, was arrested June 23 and charged with residential burglary. Howse was transported to the Kane County Court House where a judge set his bond at $50,000, according to a news release from the village of East Dundee.

The East Dundee Police Department began investigating a burglary in the 600 block of Howard Avenue Aug. 31, 2018, the news release said. The victim told authorities someone entered the home and stole numerous items.

Investigators were able to recover a "crucial piece" of physical evidence at the scene of the crime and extract a DNA profile from it, according to the news release. Investigators then compared the profile with other known DNA profiles in the Combined DNA Index System. The search revealed Howse's DNA matched the DNA found at the crime scene.