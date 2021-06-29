COVID-19 update: 23,095 more shots, 301 new cases, 4 more deaths

New cases of COVID-19 reached 301 Tuesday with four more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Monday, 23,095 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 43,381.

The federal government has delivered 14,227,695 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 12,564,172 shots have been administered, IDPH data shows.

So far, 6,148,310 people -- 48.2% of Illinois' population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 448 COVID-19 patients Monday night.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is .7%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,391,480 and 23,223 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 46,005 virus tests in the last 24 hours.