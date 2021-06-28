More than $66K raised for pregnant widow of Grayslake man struck, killed by car

Ivy and Matthew Evers' son is due in November. Matthew Evers was struck by a car while walking along Route 120 near Volo and died on Father's Day. courtesy of Ivy Evers

Soon after they met through an online dating site in 2014, Ivy Evers knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Matthew Evers.

"He was so sweet and caring," Ivy Evers said Monday. "Literally my first impression was that I knew we were meant to be together.

"I just didn't know it would only be seven years."

Matthew Evers, 34, of Grayslake died on Father's Day, after he was struck by a car while walking along Route 120 near Volo the previous night. Their first child, a son named Parker, is due in November.

A gofundme campaign in Matthew Evers' memory has raised $66,075 in the first week. Talia Sawyer, who has worked with Ivy Evers as Wrigley Field bartenders for 10 seasons, set up the fundraiser.

"Financial stress of what occurred should be the last thing on her mind," said Sawyer, who added she hopes the campaign will allow Evers to focus on herself and her baby.

Evers said the donations have been much appreciated.

"I know that Matthew would do that for anyone; it's the epitome of who he is," she said.

Evers said her husband was a positive person who always had a smile on his face.

"He was the life of the party, he was always having fun," Evers said. She said he loved the Cubs and Bears, and the couple would play fantasy football together each season.

She said he worked in the inside sales department for Baxter in Deerfield.

According to initial police reports, Matthew Evers was struck by a car while walking along Route 120 near Volo at 11:30 p.m. June 19. He was rushed to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington before being transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m. June 20, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Lake County sheriff's Lt. Christopher Covelli said Monday investigators had determined Evers was being driven home by a ride share or taxi service after spending the evening at a bar or restaurant in McHenry County.

Investigators do not yet know why Evers left the vehicle. Covelli said the crash was not a hit-and-run, and no charges or tickets have been issued.