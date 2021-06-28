Man charged with murder in St. Charles shooting

An Aurora man has been charged with opening fire outside a St. Charles nightclub early Sunday morning, killing one person and injuring three others.

Michael D. Carwell, 22, of the 1900 block of Bayview, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, authorities announced Monday. He is being held at the Kane County jail on $3 million bail.

Authorities say Carwell approached Khalief McAllister, also of Aurora, and another person around 2 a.m. in the parking lot outside Trilogy, 2051 Lincoln Highway, and fired a 9 mm handgun at them. They and two other people were injured.

Police found McAllister, 23, and another wounded person on a sidewalk outside the club. A third victim showed up shortly thereafter at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, and a fourth sought treatment at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora. McAllister died at Delnor.

Trilogy opened in late April. It has a special permit that allows it to stay open until 2 a.m.

Police Chief James Keegan said Sunday the club had not had any issues or any liquor license violations. When the club's license was issued in March, Keegan told city officials the club's business model concerned him and that he worried it would attract a "large and young crowd."

He suggested the club get a late-night permit on a probationary basis, to be reviewed in November, but it is not clear from city records whether aldermen approved his request.

According to DeKalb County court records, McAllister was free on bail while awaiting trial on charges of attempted murder, armed violence and aggravated discharge of a weapon toward an occupied vehicle in an Oct. 31, 2017, shooting in DeKalb that injured a woman. The trial was due to start in October.

He was also facing a charge of aggravated discharge of a weapon toward an occupied vehicle in an Oct. 8, 2017, shooting in DeKalb.

Liam Dixon, McAllister's attorney, said Monday that McAllister's family did not want to speak to the media.

Carwell's next court date is July 16.

The owners of Trilogy could not be reached Monday afternoon for comment.