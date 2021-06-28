Illinois averages 60,320 more shots, 249 new cases, 7 deaths per day over the weekend

New cases of COVID-19 averaged 249 from Saturday through Monday with nearly seven more people a day dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

An average of 60,320 COVID-19 shots were administered from Friday through Sunday, the IDPH reported The seven-day average is 43,219.

The federal government has delivered 14,214,485 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 12,541,077 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,135,208 people have been fully vaccinated or 48.1% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals averaged almost 480 COVID-19 patients from Friday through Sunday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is .86% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,391,179 and 23,219 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

The IDPH does not update its COVID-19 data on weekends.