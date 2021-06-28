Huntley District 158 to host vaccination event for students

Huntley Unit District 158 students who are 12 and older will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccines at an event next month hosted by the school district.

From 8 a.m. to noon July 10, District 158 students can visit the Huntley High School Field House for their first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The second shot will be given July 31.

The district said the clinic is intended for students, however, their family members may also sign up to receive the vaccine at the event.

The clinic is hosted in partnership with Walgreens. Students can sign up at wagsoutreach.com/ss/HUN256992 for an appointment.

Students who live outside the district also can sign up to be vaccinated at Huntley High School if space allows.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people ages 12 and older, so younger students in District 158 will be unable to get the vaccine at this clinic. The Pfizer vaccine also requires people to receive two doses of the shot in order to be considered fully vaccinated. Three weeks is the recommended time between both doses.

Students who get vaccinated at the July 10 clinic and receive their second dose of the vaccine at the July 31 clinic will be fully vaccinated Aug. 14 ahead of the first day of school Aug. 18. People are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks after receiving their second shot.