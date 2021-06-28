Hoffman Estates hires former Des Plaines chief to lead fire department

Alan Wax, who served a decade as Des Plaines' fire chief before retiring, has been hired to fill the same role in Hoffman Estates, village officials announced Monday.

Wax was selected after a national search to replace former Chief Patrick Fortunato, who retired in November. Wax's first day will be Tuesday, July 6.

"Chief Wax's extensive experience and relationships in the fire service will ensure that the Hoffman Estates Fire Department continues to deliver exceptional service to the community," Mayor William McLeod said in Monday's announcement.

Wax began his career in the fire service with the Highland Park Fire Department in 1980, ultimately rising through the rank to serve as the agency's chief from 2004 to 2009. He moved on to the Des Plaines Fire Department in 2009 and served as chief there until 2019.

"His vast experience and leadership as a fire chief is exactly what the organization needs to mentor the future leaders of our department," Hoffman Estates Village Manager Eric Palm said.

Wax holds a master's degree in management and business administration from Webster University and a Bachelor of Science degree in fire science management from Southern Illinois University. He also holds numerous fire service certifications.

"I very much appreciate the trust that is being placed in me," Wax said in the announcement of his hire. "I am thrilled to become part of this high-performing team that is the Hoffman Estates Fire Department, and am looking forward to working side-by-side with all of the Village's officials, departments, and community partners to continue the strong traditions of excellent and progressive service that is a mainstay of Hoffman Estates."