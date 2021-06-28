 

Forecasters warn of 'torrential downpours' today, flash flooding

  • Courtesy of National Weather Service

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 6/28/2021 8:22 AM

A flash flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties through Tuesday evening as rain showers are expected to move into the area today bringing "torrential downpours" at times.

The heavy rains and winds are expected to bring as much as three inches of precipitation to some areas, according to meteorologists. Flooding of fields and roadways is possible.

 

Waves of thunderstorms are expected to move into area after noon today, with some expected to bring winds that could down tree limbs and move outdoor objects, forecasters warn.

Do not drive into flooded roadways and head indoors when you hear thunder, meteorologists advise.

The flood watch is expected to expire at 7 p.m. Tuesday, but rain is in the extended forecast throughout much of the rest of the week, finally expected to let up Thursday evening.

Warm, humid air will stick around through Tuesday as well, forecasters note.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 