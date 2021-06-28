Forecasters warn of 'torrential downpours' today, flash flooding

A flash flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties through Tuesday evening as rain showers are expected to move into the area today bringing "torrential downpours" at times.

The heavy rains and winds are expected to bring as much as three inches of precipitation to some areas, according to meteorologists. Flooding of fields and roadways is possible.

Waves of thunderstorms are expected to move into area after noon today, with some expected to bring winds that could down tree limbs and move outdoor objects, forecasters warn.

Do not drive into flooded roadways and head indoors when you hear thunder, meteorologists advise.

The flood watch is expected to expire at 7 p.m. Tuesday, but rain is in the extended forecast throughout much of the rest of the week, finally expected to let up Thursday evening.

Warm, humid air will stick around through Tuesday as well, forecasters note.