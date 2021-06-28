Feder: It's 'a blessing' to host Inspiration 1390 for DeAndre Patterson

There's a new afternoon voice on Chicago's Inspiration 1390.

DeAndre Patterson, a gospel songwriter, recording artist and pastor of two area congregations, today steps up to permanent host from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday on iHeartMedia gospel WGRB 1390-AM.

He's been filling in since Marcella Jones left in March.

"DeAndre Patterson is the perfect fit to host afternoons on Inspiration 1390," program director Sonya Blakey said in a statement. "He has built a solid reputation as a trusted voice in music and ministry in Chicago."

