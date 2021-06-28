Driver's license expiration date extended to 2022 thanks to backlog

A hefty line of customers snakes along the Des Plaines Secretary of State driver's facility last summer. Consider renewing online to avoid crowds and remember that extensions have been granted for expired licenses. Daily Herald File Photo

No need to rush out in the heat and wait in line outside to renew your driver's license or ID card, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Monday.

Instead, the expiration date has been extended to Jan. 1, 2022.

"During hot weather, I would suggest residents consider delaying visits to driver services facilities," White said in a statement. "But if you must visit a facility, please come prepared to wait outside due to continued social distancing efforts, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time."

The reprieve is one of many the agency has issued since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, closing multiple secretary of state facilities for months across the state.

The backlog still causes lines outside driver service offices, agency spokesman Dave Druker said. "There's no rush," he noted. "And we're encouraging as many people as possible to go to the website" at cyberdriveillinois.com.

The previous extension stretched to Aug. 1, but now Illinois residents with licenses or ID cards that have expired or will expire between now through December have extra time to renew.

That's not the case for vehicle stickers, however, since Illinoisans can renew those online.

Other online services include duplicate driver's licenses or ID cards, driving records, or renewing your license under the Safe Driver renewal program.