COVID-19 case count spirals from teen camp outbreak

Close to 100 people have been infected with COVID-19 following an outbreak at a downstate youth summer camp. Many of those who contracted the virus were eligible but not vaccinated, officials said. Daily Herald File Photo

Nearly 100 COVID-19 cases have resulted from an outbreak at a summer youth camp in west central Illinois, mostly involving unvaccinated people, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday.

So far, 85 campers and adult staff members with Crossing Camp in Rushville have contracted the virus. Eleven additional COVID-19 cases occurred when a couple of camp participants attended a conference nearby in mid June.

All campers and adults at Crossing Camp were eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, but "only a handful" got shots, the IDPH said.

Organizers at the camp, which is located in Schuyler County, did not check if participants or staff were vaccinated and masks were not required for indoor activities, the IDPH reported.

The news comes as concerns rise about the highly infectious Delta strain of COVID-19, which makes up over 20% of cases in the U.S., federal experts said.

The majority of people infected were campers, IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said, and one teenager was hospitalized.

"The perceived risk to children may seem small, but even a mild case of COVID-19 can still cause long-term health issues," Ezike said in a statement.

"Infected youth, who may not experience severe illness can still spread the virus to others, including those who are too young to be vaccinated or those who don't build the strong, expected immune response to the vaccine."

On Friday, the state initially reported over 50 camp-related infections. The exposures occurred from June 13 to 17, said Pike County Health Department officials involved in the response.

Individuals age 12 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S.