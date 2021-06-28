Bartlett man accused of striking officer in hit-and-run

A Bartlett man was arrested Sunday after he hit a police officer and left the scene while driving under the influence, according to a Bartlett police news release.

Just after 10 p.m. Sunday, two Bartlett police officers on motor-assisted bicycles were doing neighborhood patrols on South Bartlett Road when a pickup truck struck one of the officers.

The female officer who was hit suffered nonlife-threatening injuries. She taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and later released.

The truck and its owner -- 48-year-old Bartlett resident Jason A. Deckard -- were later located on Morning Glory Lane near Struckman Boulevard, police said. Deckard has been charged with a felony for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and two misdemeanors for driving under the influence and failure to give aid in an accident involving personal injury, the news release said.

His bail was set at $20,000 Monday. His next court date is July 23 in DuPage County.