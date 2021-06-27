St. Charles police investigating deadly nightclub shooting

The Trilogy nightclub, where one person was fatally shot early Sunday morning. DAILY HERALD file photo

One person was killed and three others were injured at a St. Charles nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2:03 a.m. at the Trilogy nightclub, 2051 Lincoln Highway, according to a news release from the St. Charles Police Department.

St. Charles police responded to the scene and found two of the victims on the sidewalk in front of the nightclub.

Officers rendered first aid and called firefighters to the scene, the release said.

Both victims were taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where one was pronounced dead.

Police Chief James Keegan said the deceased victim's identity would be released after next of kin have been notified.

Emergency personnel were in the hospital emergency room when another gunshot victim was brought to the hospital by a friend.

Each of the surviving victims underwent emergency surgery, police said, with one in stable condition, while another is in critical condition.

Keegan said one of the victims at Delnor is being transferred to a trauma center.

A fourth gunshot victim was driven to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, before being treated and released.

Meanwhile, no one is in custody but several people have been questioned, according to Keegan.

Police are conducting interviews at the hospital. They are still trying to piece together what happened.

"We are still working a lot of angles on this," Keegan said.

Keegan said the club has not had any issues to date or any liquor license violations.

He said establishments must have a special permit if they are allowed to stay open until 2. Trilogy had a 2 a.m. license.

St. Charles police are investigating the incident, with the assistance of the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force and the Aurora and Montgomery police departments.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the detective division at (630) 377-4435.