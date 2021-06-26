 

Sun shines bright on Grayslake family picnic

  • Children enjoy a carnival ride during the Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic and Fireworks Saturday at Central Park in Grayslake.

    Children enjoy a carnival ride during the Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic and Fireworks Saturday at Central Park in Grayslake. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Ciara Henning of Grayslake and her daughter, Holland, 2, carry the funnel cake they just purchased Saturday during the Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic and Fireworks at Central Park in Grayslake.

    Ciara Henning of Grayslake and her daughter, Holland, 2, carry the funnel cake they just purchased Saturday during the Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic and Fireworks at Central Park in Grayslake. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 6/26/2021 5:34 PM

Sunshine peered from rain clouds almost as if on cue during the start of the Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic and Fireworks Saturday at Central Park.

Tracey Putkonen, recreation supervisor for the Grayslake Park District, said she was excited to be able to have the event, which featured food and drink booths, carnival rides, live music and fireworks.

 

"I think the community is ready for something like this," Putkonen said.

Absent from the annual event were the craft and entertainment booths, because it was determined that proper social distancing couldn't be observed, Putkonen said. The booths will return next year, she added.

Funnel cakes, fresh-squeezed lemonade, roasted corn, hot dogs, brats and beer were among the available food choices. Musical acts included "Vinyl Gold Mine" and "Gooroos," followed by fireworks at dusk.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 