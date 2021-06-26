Sun shines bright on Grayslake family picnic

Ciara Henning of Grayslake and her daughter, Holland, 2, carry the funnel cake they just purchased Saturday during the Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic and Fireworks at Central Park in Grayslake. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Children enjoy a carnival ride during the Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic and Fireworks Saturday at Central Park in Grayslake. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Sunshine peered from rain clouds almost as if on cue during the start of the Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic and Fireworks Saturday at Central Park.

Tracey Putkonen, recreation supervisor for the Grayslake Park District, said she was excited to be able to have the event, which featured food and drink booths, carnival rides, live music and fireworks.

"I think the community is ready for something like this," Putkonen said.

Absent from the annual event were the craft and entertainment booths, because it was determined that proper social distancing couldn't be observed, Putkonen said. The booths will return next year, she added.

Funnel cakes, fresh-squeezed lemonade, roasted corn, hot dogs, brats and beer were among the available food choices. Musical acts included "Vinyl Gold Mine" and "Gooroos," followed by fireworks at dusk.