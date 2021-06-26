Oak Brook police seek missing man

Oak Brook police are seeking public assistance in finding an 82-year-old man missing since Saturday morning.

Rajan Raj is white, 5-foot-3, and 120 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt, navy blue shorts and flip-flops.

Raj was driving a white 2018 Audi A4 with Illinois license plate ZX39859.

He has a condition that places him in danger.

Anyone with information regarding Raj's whereabouts is asked to contact the Oak Brook Police Department at 630-510-3865 or 911.