Oak Brook police seek missing man
Updated 6/26/2021 11:48 PM
Oak Brook police are seeking public assistance in finding an 82-year-old man missing since Saturday morning.
Rajan Raj is white, 5-foot-3, and 120 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt, navy blue shorts and flip-flops.
Raj was driving a white 2018 Audi A4 with Illinois license plate ZX39859.
He has a condition that places him in danger.
Anyone with information regarding Raj's whereabouts is asked to contact the Oak Brook Police Department at 630-510-3865 or 911.
