$1 million bond set for Naperville shooting suspect

A $1 million bond was set Saturday for a Plainfield man accused of shooting his girlfriend's brother in the abdomen in Naperville.

Andrew Durham, 23, of the 5400 block of Dale Drive, appeared in DuPage County bond court Saturday morning before Judge Kavita Athanikar. He must post 10% of the bond to apply for release.

Durham is charged with one felony count each of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On Friday afternoon, Naperville police responded to a 9-1-1 call from a woman who said her brother had been shot and needed an ambulance at Sheridan Court.

Upon arrival, officers found the man lying on his back in the front doorway of the home with an apparent gunshot wound to his left abdomen. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, authorities said.

Authorities said Durham and the man were arguing outside the home before the shooting. The argument turned violent and Durham pulled out a gun and shot the man before fleeing, authorities said.

Durham was taken into custody shortly afterward following a brief, high-speed chase. Police recovered a 9 mm pistol after a search of the vehicle driven by Durham.

Durham is scheduled to appear in court July 26 for arraignment in front of Judge Jeffrey MacKay.