Up to six inches of rain expected throughout weekend

Weekend storms could bring up to six inches of rain or more in parts of the suburbs, according to the National Weather Service. Rick West | Staff Photographer, August 2013

Up to six inches of rain is expected throughout much of the suburbs over the weekend, which could lead to flash flooding in some areas, National Weather Service forecasters warn.

A flash flood watch has been issued through Saturday morning for all or parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties.

The alert means rapid-onset flooding is possible based on the current forecasts.

The drought-hardened ground in low lying areas creates a greater potential for those flash floods.

Rain with intermittent thunderstorms is expected to continue for most of the week ahead as well, according to forecasts.

Day time high temperatures will remain in the 70s and 80s through Monday, with a low risk of high, damaging winds.