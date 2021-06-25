Up to six inches of rain expected throughout weekend
Updated 6/25/2021 8:26 AM
Up to six inches of rain is expected throughout much of the suburbs over the weekend, which could lead to flash flooding in some areas, National Weather Service forecasters warn.
A flash flood watch has been issued through Saturday morning for all or parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties.
The alert means rapid-onset flooding is possible based on the current forecasts.
The drought-hardened ground in low lying areas creates a greater potential for those flash floods.
Rain with intermittent thunderstorms is expected to continue for most of the week ahead as well, according to forecasts.
Day time high temperatures will remain in the 70s and 80s through Monday, with a low risk of high, damaging winds.
