 

Elgin police seek suspect in Taser attack

Daily Herald report
Updated 6/25/2021 4:57 PM

Elgin police are looking for a man who they say stunned a person with a Taser.

Officers were called at 3:49 p.m. Thursday to a business in the 0-100 block of Clock Tower Plaza, where an employee reported a man entered the business and stunned a worker. The worker received a superficial injury, police said.

 

The man is described as Black and 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing a green hat, a gray shirt underneath a white long-sleeved shirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Investigations Division at (847) 289-2600. You may also text a tip to 847411. Include "ElginPD" at the beginning of the message.

