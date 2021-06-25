Des Plaines police looking for missing woman

Des Plaines police are searching for a 57-year-old woman who was last seen Friday evening.

The woman, Katrina Piezonka, is white, 5 foot 9 and about 155 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen driving a black 2007 Toyota Corolla with Illinois plate AM90883, police said.

She was last known to be in the area of 1175 Joseph Schwab Road.

Police said she has a condition that places her in danger. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Des Plaines Police Department at (847) 391-5400 or call 911.