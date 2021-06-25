Buffalo Grove bicyclist killed in Wheeling crash
Updated 6/25/2021 11:12 PM
A 72-year-old Buffalo Grove cyclist has died from injuries suffered in a collision with a car last week, Wheeling police said.
Thomas Hughes, who lived on Villa Verde Drive, died Friday at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.
Police said the crash happened on Wheeling Road south of Gilman Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. June 18.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wheeling Police Department's Traffic Unit, police said.
