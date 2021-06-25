Barrington car show rescheduled, party still on

The Classic Collectors Car Show that was supposed to take place Saturday in downtown Barrington was rescheduled to July 25 due to the weather forecast.

However, the "Party on Park Avenue" will go ahead as planned from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, the Barrington Area of Chamber announced Friday. The event will include live music, adult refreshments and food served by McGonigal's Pub and Big Iron Horse BBQ.

There will be smooth jazz and pop performed by the Amy & Brook Duo starting at 4 p.m., followed by rock & roll hits from the '60s, '70s and '80s performed by the band No Limits. Admission is free; guests pay for their own food and refreshments, and must be at least 21.

The Classic Collectors Car Show will take place July 25, noon to 4 p.m., in the BMO Harris Bank lot at Cook and East Lake streets. This is the first such show organized by the chamber.