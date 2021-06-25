Annual Elgin memorial service honors firefighters' devotion to their communities

The annual Elgin Area Firefighter Memorial Service was moved from the George Van De Voorde Firefighter Memorial Park to the Calvary Baptist Church across the street due to rain Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Elgin Fire Department Chaplain Roger Pollock reads the 61st chapter of the Book of Isaiah from the Bible -- a traditional reading for firefighters -- at Saturday's annual Elgin Area Firefighter Memorial Service. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Area fire department chiefs gather Saturday as people take photos of a depiction of the Firefighters Memorial Plaza that will be built this fall in Elgin during the annual Elgin Area Firefighter Memorial Service. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Nothing stops the Elgin Area Firefighter Memorial Service.

Not rain, not the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 29th annual ceremony was held Saturday, instead of its usual date in May, for the second year in a row, as planners were unsure what COVID restrictions would be in place in May.

It was conducted in Calvary Baptist Church, across the street from Elgin Fire Barn No. 5 Museum, because of the rain, which meant the gold-painted shovels brought for the groundbreaking ceremony on a new memorial plaza didn't touch any dirt.

That didn't deter the more than 80 spectators, or the dozens of firefighters, who attended the rite.

"For one day, (the ceremony) forces us to stop and reflect on what it means to be a firefighter," said Elgin Fire Department Chief Robb Cagann.

Retired Elgin Chief Dave Schmidt said that, unlike other memorial services, organizers choose to also honor retirees and others who did not die as a result of their work. He said they and their families made tremendous sacrifices. "'Once a firefighter, always a firefighter' is an appropriate adage," Schmidt said.

A silver-colored bell was tolled once for each of the three firefighters who died on duty, or as a result of their work, since last June -- a South Holland firefighter who died during a training exercise, a Chicago paramedic who died of COVID-19, and a Scales Mound captain who suffered a heart attack after a call.

The names of 17 area firefighters and fire officials who also died in the last year were read by representatives from their departments and districts. Most, such as Geneva Fire Chief William Rosenfelder, were retirees. Hanover Park Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Thomas Hatzold died one day before his retirement, and Huntley Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Albert W. Schlick III died of cancer.

Retired Bartlett Chief Mike Falese spoke about the memorial plaza being built in George Van De Voorde Firefighter Memorial Park, outside the museum.

It will feature an 8½-foot-tall bronze statue of an ax-carrying firefighter. The names of 904 Illinois firefighters who have died in the line of duty will be inscribed on the base of the statue, and the names of firefighters who died off duty will be inscribed on blocks supporting the monument. The memorial is expected to be finished in the fall.

Falese noted the museum board has talked about installing a memorial, on and off, for three decades. "It's time to stop talking about it and get something done," he said.