2,000 Cook County workers picket Stroger Hospital

The supportive honking from cars on Damen Avenue didn't let up Friday as a group of Cook County employees picketed in the rain outside Stroger Hospital in Chicago.

About 2,000 county workers went on strike after nine months of negotiations without agreement on a new contract. SEIU Local 73 says the custodians, technicians and administrative assistants want more opportunities for advancement and a pay increase that won't be wiped out by higher health insurance premiums.

"We will not stand for the disrespect, the ignoring, the not taking us seriously," said Jeffrey Howard, SEIU Local 73 executive vice president. "When the city of Chicago, the state of Illinois, the county of Cook needed us, we were here every day, taking care of the infirm, forsaking our families to come to this place. And now that we are here and we ask for something little, we get nothing. We're not going to accept that."

