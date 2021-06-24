Suspect in 1972 Naperville murder pleads not guilty
Updated 6/24/2021 3:06 PM
A retired Minnesota welder who was charged three weeks ago in the 1972 stabbing death of a Naperville teenager pleaded not guilty Thursday.
Barry Lee Whelpley, 76, appeared at the Will County courthouse in Joliet. He is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death and rape of 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson.
Whelpley was arrested in Minnesota and is being held at the Will County jail on $10 million bail.
He was 27 and lived within a mile of Julie's home at the time she was killed.
She had been stabbed 36 times and sexually assaulted, investigators said at the time.
