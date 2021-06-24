 

Suspect in 1972 Naperville murder pleads not guilty

  • Barry Lee Whelpley

    Barry Lee Whelpley

  • Julie Ann Hanson.

    Julie Ann Hanson.

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 6/24/2021 3:06 PM

A retired Minnesota welder who was charged three weeks ago in the 1972 stabbing death of a Naperville teenager pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Barry Lee Whelpley, 76, appeared at the Will County courthouse in Joliet. He is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death and rape of 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson.

 

Whelpley was arrested in Minnesota and is being held at the Will County jail on $10 million bail.

He was 27 and lived within a mile of Julie's home at the time she was killed.

She had been stabbed 36 times and sexually assaulted, investigators said at the time.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 