Suspect in 1972 Naperville murder pleads not guilty

A retired Minnesota welder who was charged three weeks ago in the 1972 stabbing death of a Naperville teenager pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Barry Lee Whelpley, 76, appeared at the Will County courthouse in Joliet. He is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death and rape of 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson.

Whelpley was arrested in Minnesota and is being held at the Will County jail on $10 million bail.

He was 27 and lived within a mile of Julie's home at the time she was killed.

She had been stabbed 36 times and sexually assaulted, investigators said at the time.

