Motorcyclist seriously injured in Batavia crash

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Batavia Wednesday night.

Batavia police were called to the 600 block of North Washington Avenue at about 10:45 p.m.

The motorcyclist, was traveling south on a Harley-Davidson V-Rod motorcycle as a white Kia K5 was traveling north when the two collided.

No injuries were reported by the occupants of the Kia, police officials said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

No citations have been issued.