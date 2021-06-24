Motorcyclist remains in hospital after Batavia crash

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Wednesday night in a crash in Batavia.

Batavia police were called to the 600 block of North Washington Avenue about 10:45 p.m.

Michael W. Osborne, 50, of the 400 block of Fox Trail Drive in Batavia, was traveling south on a Harley-Davidson V-Rod motorcycle as a white Kia K5 was traveling north, police said Thursday in a news release.

The Kia, driving by Sandra J. Buerer, 50 of the 1000 block of Lorlyn Circle in Batavia, entered the southbound lane of traffic, and when Osborne attempted to stop, he came off the motorcycle and struck the passenger's side of the vehicle, police said. Osborne remains in the hospital.

No injuries were reported by the occupants of the Kia.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police said Thursday that alcohol could be a factor.

No citations have been issued.

• Daily Herald correspondent Madison Savedra contributed to this report.