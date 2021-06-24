DuPage, McHenry, Will counties report no new COVID-19 cases

About 2,400 vaccines were administered at a mass vaccination clinic at the former Carson Pirie Scott in Aurora on one of the first days of operation in early March. John Starks | Staff Photographer, March 8

Three suburban counties reported no new cases of COVID-19 today.

DuPage, McHenry and Will counties all reported zero new cases, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

At 0.3%, McHenry County also now has the lowest seven-day case positivity rate of any of the five suburban collar counties as well as suburban Cook County and Chicago, state data shows.

At the peak of the pandemic, McHenry County often reported the highest rate among the Chicago area locations, peaking at a 23% seven-day case positivity rate in early November 2020.

Kane County's current seven-day case positivity rate is highest in the region at 1.2%, records show.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate is at 0.6%, where it's been for a week now.

Case positivity allows health officials to monitor the level of infection within a certain population by examining the percentage of new cases that emerge from a batch of tests. A seven-day figure is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

State health officials today also reported another 31,552 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have made it into the arms of Illinois residents and workers.

Currently, 12,319,794 doses of vaccine have been administered in Illinois, with 47.1% of the state's population considered fully vaccinated, according to IDPH officials.

Vaccine providers throughout the state are averaging 30,205 shots a day, according to IDPH figures.

Today is the final day of operation for the mass vaccination site at Chicago's United Center, which was at one time the largest vaccination operation in the state.

As vaccine doses become available at primary care providers and interest in getting vaccinated has waned, the need for such facilities has decreased significantly, and the state is focusing its vaccination efforts on areas of the state with lagging immunization rates.

The joint state and federal site was estimated to provide 6,000 doses each day during its run that began in early March, vaccinating more than 300,000 people.

Meanwhile, the state is opening a drive-through vaccination site in Aurora at the state's COVID-19 testing facility at 2450 N. Farnsworth Road.

No appointments are necessary and vaccinations are available Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at no cost from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Residents of Aurora and the western suburbs will now benefit even more by having a drive-through vaccination site in a convenient location accessible to everyone in the area," said Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.

IDPH officials also reported another 18 COVID-19 deaths, along with 248 new cases today.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 23,191, while 1,390,140 Illinois residents have now been infected.

Hospitals around the state are treating 442 COVID-19 patients, 107 of whom are in intensive care, according to IDPH records.