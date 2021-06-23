United Way of Lake County hosting school supply drive

United Way of Lake County is adding a drive-through event to its annual school supply drive, which continues through July 15.

The drive-through will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 28, at The People's Choice Family Fun Center, 2650 Belvidere Road, Waukegan. The drive provides students from low-income families with the supplies to start school ready to succeed.

Donors can purchase supplies from a wish list that includes spiral notebooks, crayons and other materials. Donations can be dropped curbside at People's Choice. Donors will be asked to open their trunk and stay in the car while volunteers unload supplies from the vehicle.

For more information or to sponsor a student with a $20 online donation, visit www.LIVEUNITEDlakecounty.org/supplies.