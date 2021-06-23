Teen charged with stealing car at gunpoint in Elmhurst

A Lynwood teen has been charged with stealing a car at gunpoint while on a test drive earlier this month in Elmhurst.

The 17-year-old faces charges of one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and two counts of armed robbery, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

On June 8, the 17-year-old and another individual responded to an online used car ad. The victim met the juvenile and his accomplice to inspect the car at Crestview Park in Elmhurst, reports said.

The two posing buyers requested a test drive with the seller. During the test drive, the juvenile put a handgun to the left temple of the victim who was in front of him in the passenger seat, officials said.

Authorities said the offenders patted down the victim and took his wallet, phone and keys before ordering him out of the car. Once out of the vehicle, the victim flagged down a passing car and used that driver's mobile phone to call 911.

Elmhurst police conducted an investigation that later led them to the juvenile and the recovery of the vehicle approximately 40 yards from his Lynwood home.

The juvenile is to remain in custody until his next court appearance scheduled for June 30.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3050.