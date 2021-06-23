COVID-19 update: 27,737 more shots, 8 more deaths, 258 new cases

Rich Sawyer of South Elgin winces as he gets a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a clinic in Elgin in early April. Rick West | Staff Photographer, April 7

State health officials today announced 27,737 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout Illinois.

That brings the total number of vaccine shots given to Illinois residents and workers to 12,288,242, with now 46.9% of the state's population is considered fully vaccinated, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

Vaccine providers are averaging 31,164 inoculations a day over the past week, records show.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported 8 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 258 new cases of the disease.

Since the outset of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed at least 23,173 Illinois residents and infected 1,389,892.

Hospitals statewide are treating 492 COVID-19 patients, with 114 of them in intensive care, according to IDPH figures.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 0. 6% for the sixth straight day.

Case positivity allows health officials to track infection levels within a certain population by calculating the percentage of tests result in new cases of the disease. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

As vaccine doses become more abundant, the need for special mass vaccination sites has dwindled. Most locations now offer walk-in vaccinations.

Kane County announced the health department there is closing the Elgin Vax Site at 1080 E. Chicago St. on Friday.

Officials said providers at the site had administered more than 24,000 doses of the vaccine since it went operational in early April.