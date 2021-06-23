Aurora officer recovering at home after attack during traffic stop

An Aurora police officer who was attacked during a traffic stop Monday night is recovering at home, according to the department.

Paris Lewbel, a spokesman from the Aurora Police Department, said Wednesday the officer initially was taken to the hospital after being beaten and choked.

"He's doing good. He's recovering at home," Lewbel said. "I think he'll be back to work here soon."

Lewbel declined to disclose the officer's identity, details of his employment with the department or the nature or extent of the injuries.

"We're not going to be releasing specific information on the officer right now," he said.

Meanwhile, three people facing felony charges in connection with the attack remained in custody at the Kane County jail late Wednesday afternoon.

Jennifer Taylor, 24 of Chicago, Sheba Taylor, 26, of Aurora, and Paul Serrod, 28, of Aurora, each are charged with three counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated assault of an officer and one count of resisting or obstructing and officer, causing injury.

Sherrod's bail was set at $75,000. Bail for Jennifer and Sheba Taylor was set at $50,000 each. They need to post 10% to be released.

What Mayor Richard C. Irvin described in a police news release as "an act of malice and cowardice" began unfolding just after 10:30 p.m. Monday, when the officer stopped a car driven by Sherrod that had rolled through a stop sign near Plum Street and Randall Road.

According to police, Sherrod began yelling obscenities out the window. Moments later a female passenger in the back seat got out of the car. She was ordered back into the car several times before being told she was under arrest for obstructing, police said.

However, before the woman was in custody, Sherrod got out of the car, approached the officer and said he would fight him if he touched the female passenger, according to the release.

Sherrod was told he also was under arrest for obstructing, then took off running with the officer in pursuit, police said.

The two passengers followed and began striking the officer with closed fists and kicking his body and head, police said. According to police, the officer heard a male's voice and then "was struck repeatedly in the head from several angles."

The back seat passenger then put her forearm around the officer's neck and began choking him, "causing him to lose the ability to breathe," according to the release.

Several officers arrived a short time later and took the trio into custody.

Lewbel said single- officer patrols are a long-standing practice in the department and there has been no discussion of changing the policy.

Police Chief Kristen Ziman said she was at loss for words when an officer was attacked for something that would have been a "simple traffic ticket."

"We will not allow our city to become a place where criminals feel emboldened, and lawlessness ensues," she said.

Irving said violence against police can't and won't be tolerated.