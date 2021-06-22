Palatine Oktoberfest back with 'all hands on deck'

Former Palatine Oktoberfest queen Jaime Suszek of Palatine, left, was all smiles as she crowned a new queen in 2017, JoAnn Pallay of Schaumburg. The festival is coming back Sept. 17- 19 in downtown Palatine. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Deidre Crane, 29, of Lake Zurich sampled the beer in 2017 at Palatine Oktoberfest, which is coming back Sept. 17 -- 19 in downtown Palatine. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Palatine Oktoberfest will be back in full swing in September, with larger-than-usual crowds expected after last year's cancellation.

The free festival, organized by the Rotary Club of Palatine, will take place Sept. 17-19 at its usual location on the corner of Smith and Slade streets in downtown Palatine. On a normal year, it can attract up to 12,000 people over the course of three days, including many from the greater Chicago region thanks to the proximity to the Palatine Metra station.

"Everything is German," said Robert Steinberg, president of the Rotary Club of Palatine. "It's all German music, food, lots of people in German clothing ... It's as close as being in Munich without going there."

This year's organizing effort is being led by Randy Klingner, who is taking over as president of the club July 1. "It's all thanks to him," Steinberg said.

Another active club member, former Palatine Police Chief Al Stoeckel, is in charge of securing beer, Steinberg said, including imports from Germany and a special Oktoberfest beer made by Wild Onion Brewery in Lake Barrington.

Palatine Oktoberfest, technically organized by the Rotary Club of Palatine Foundation, raises between $60,000 and $70,000 on a typical year for local nonprofits and international nonprofit projects, Steinberg said. Some examples are water filtration, school rebuilding and cleft palate surgeries for children, all in Guatemala, he said.

Klingner spoke Monday night at the meeting of the village council, which approved some items needed for the festival to happen.

"We have raised over $650,000 over the last 12 years supporting 60 to 70 charities throughout the area. Most of those are in Palatine," Klinger said. "It's just a great event. Everybody is happy and excited and we know this year they will be really anxious to get out and celebrate."

The Rotary Club started planning Oktoberfest about three months ago despite the complication of not knowing what the COVID-19 pandemic would be like in September, Steinberg said. Illinois entered Phase 5, meaning a full reopening of businesses, on June 11.

Steinberg said some of his fellow club members were hesitant to start planning the festival but ultimately agreed to secure band contracts with an exit clause. Now the club is working to line up food vendors, an easier task, he said.

The event wouldn't happen without the cooperation of the village manager, mayor, village council, and the public works, police and fire departments, Steinberg said.

Councilman Doug Myslinski said the village appreciates the Rotary Club's efforts.

"Thank you for your diligence in keeping it. There's a lot of people who canceled (festivals) early, and you just kept with it," he said.

Mayor Jim Schwantz agreed, saying the donation of proceeds to local charities makes it "a really neat event."

Volunteering at Oktoberfest is "all hands on deck" for Rotary Club members, Steinberg said.

"It's understood that when someone wants to join our Rotary Club, they have one requirement: they have to be able to be free for all three days of Oktoberfest."

Anyone who wants to volunteer at the festival can email info@palatinerotary.com.