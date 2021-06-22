Heather McGuire approved as next St. Charles city administrator

Crest Hill City Administrator Heather McGuire will be the next St. Charles city administrator.

Following the recommendation of St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek, aldermen Monday night unanimously approved the appointment of McGuire at an annual salary of $212,469.71. She will start in the position on July 26.

"I am both honored and grateful to be the next city administrator for the city of St. Charles," McGuire said following the vote. "I'm really excited to be part of the team that's going to carry out the vision of the next chapter."

Her employment agreement with the city runs through the spring of 2025, which coincides with Vitek's current term of office. McGuire has served as Crest Hill's city administrator since 2016. Her appointment comes after St. Charles City Administrator Mark Koenen retired on May 15 after serving the city for 31 years.

"The city administrator has such an important responsibility to lead the city organization in implementing actions approved by the city council that will benefit the entire St. Charles community," Vitek had said in announcing the appointment. "Heather brings solid experience managing municipal departments and projects and I know she will ensure that the city continues to deliver quality services to the residents and businesses of St. Charles."

In her current post, she prepared and administered a $44 million annual budget and oversaw several major projects, including construction of a new city hall, police station, wastewater treatment plant and public works building. McGuire also represented Crest Hill on economic development initiatives, meeting with developers and businesses as well as negotiating economic incentives.