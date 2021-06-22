 

Hanover Park woman dies 2 days after shooting that claimed boyfriend

  • A memorial was set up for Hanover Park resident Gyovanni Arzuaga, who was shot and killed Saturday night on the 3200 block of West Division Street while celebrating Puerto Rican Day in Chicago. His girlfriend, Yasmin Perez, died Tuedsay from her wounds.

    A memorial was set up for Hanover Park resident Gyovanni Arzuaga, who was shot and killed Saturday night on the 3200 block of West Division Street while celebrating Puerto Rican Day in Chicago. His girlfriend, Yasmin Perez, died Tuedsay from her wounds. Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times

 
Updated 6/22/2021 7:49 PM

Yasmin Perez and Gyovanni Arzuaga fell in love at first sight and were inseparable. The Hanover Park couple died together during a brazen weekend attack.

The parents of two young children, Perez and Arzuaga were gunned down Saturday night amid Puerto Rican Day festivities in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Arzuaga, 24, died that night and Perez, 25, Tuesday morning.

 

Police have said the couple were driving on the 3200 block of West Division when they were involved in a minor crash and ambushed.

Several people beat Perez and then shot her, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said Monday. When Arzuaga came to her aid, he was shot by a second person "almost execution style," Deenihan added.

