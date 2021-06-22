Feder: Phil Rosenthal exits Tribune for 'thrilling, terrifying' future

Another reason to read the Chicago Tribune will walk out the door Friday when Phil Rosenthal signs off after 16 years of outstanding work in three high-profile roles.

"You can add me to the too-long list of people announcing they have taken a buyout and will be leaving the Chicago Tribune this week," Rosenthal, 57, told social media followers Monday. "It was a tough decision. It's been a privilege to work there, and I value every one of you in the audience."

Rosenthal served as media columnist, business columnist and most recently sports columnist since he joined the Tribune in 2005.

He previously spent nine years as a sports columnist and TV critic at the Sun-Times.

The Chicago native and graduate of the University of Wisconsin -- Madison also worked at the Los Angeles Daily News, Capital Times of Madison, Wisconsin, and Waukegan News Sun.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.