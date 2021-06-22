Death of 5-year-old near Arlington Heights still under investigation
Updated 6/22/2021 3:09 PM
The death of a 5-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle near Arlington Heights remains under investigation, officials said Tuesday.
Maria Nica died after she was struck by a Ford F-150 truck driven by Jesus Escobar, 28, late Saturday in Palatine Township near Arlington Heights, according to Cook County sheriff's police.
The crash happened on the 4000 block of Jennifer Lane in Palatine Township, authorities said.
That's also the block where the girl lives, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Escobar failed a field sobriety test before he was taken into custody and transported to Northwest Community Hospital, authorities said.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.