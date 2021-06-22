Death of 5-year-old near Arlington Heights still under investigation

The death of a 5-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle near Arlington Heights remains under investigation, officials said Tuesday.

Maria Nica died after she was struck by a Ford F-150 truck driven by Jesus Escobar, 28, late Saturday in Palatine Township near Arlington Heights, according to Cook County sheriff's police.

The crash happened on the 4000 block of Jennifer Lane in Palatine Township, authorities said.

That's also the block where the girl lives, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Escobar failed a field sobriety test before he was taken into custody and transported to Northwest Community Hospital, authorities said.