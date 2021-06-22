COVID-19 update: 21,958 more shots, 6 more deaths, 191 new cases

COVID-19 vaccines have now been available in Illinois for a little more than six months and the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 46.8% of the state's population is now fully vaccinated. Associated Press File Photo/December 2020

State health officials announced today that 21,958 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Illinois residents and workers across the state.

That brings the total number of doses administered statewide to 12,260,505, with Illinois Department of Public Health officials now reporting 46.8% of the state's population is fully vaccinated.

IDPH records show vaccine providers are now averaging 34,765 shots a day over the past week, down slightly despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a vaccination lottery program late last week that will give away $10 million in cash prizes or scholarships.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also announced 6 more COVID-19 deaths, along with 191 new cases diagnosed.

The state's death toll from the virus is now at 23,165, while 1,389,634 Illinois residents have been infected.

Hospitals throughout Illinois are treating 460 COVID-19 patients, according to IDPH records. Of those hospitalized, 117 are in intensive care.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 0.6%, where it's been for the past five days. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures that help health officials track the level of infection within a community.