Buffalo Grove president, trustee clear air over appointments

Buffalo Grove village board members picked up Monday where they left off at a previous meeting and approved appointments to several village committees and commissions.

The approvals come about a month after Trustee Joanne Johnson led a push to postpone the vote because she believed trustees had received insufficient and inaccurate information about the appointees chosen by Village President Beverly Sussman.

"I didn't table these appointments to be difficult or divisive, but because there were nominees on the original list who were deceased, had moved out of town, or who had resigned their appointments several years ago," Johnson said Monday.

Before she called for the delay, Johnson said she reached out to Sussman to remove the item from the agenda, so the board could get more information "and to avoid any potential embarrassment."

"I am sure we can move on and work together for the betterment of the village, Trustee Johnson," Sussman said later.

"Thank you for clearing the air," Johnson replied.

Sussman said the appointments were made correctly this time and "the lists were checked very carefully to make sure they were up to date."

The approvals included new members of panels such as the Buffalo Grove Days Committee, Health Commission, the Ethics Commission and the Rick Kahen Commission for Residents with Disabilities.